Denise Lee Robarts Obituary
Denise Lee Robarts, age 46, lost her eight-year battle with Stage IV Metastatic Breast Cancer on April 14, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones.
From age eight, Denise was known as a fighter, battling cancer and shaping her into the woman that so many admired and loved. She showed true courage and resilience daily, overcoming many obstacles and advocating not only for herself but many others affected by Metastatic Breast Cancer.
Denise was seen as a pillar of strength and the glue that held her family together. She was a proud and devoted wife, daughter, mother and a loving Nana. She fought for everyday spent with her family, friends and loved ones and she cherished every moment and memory made along her journey.
Denise is survived by her loving husband of 16 years, Charlie Robarts; adored children, Marilyn Robarts (Ryan Russel), Timothy Ashmore, Ethan Robarts and Charlotte Robarts; cherished grandchild, Madeline Russell; dear mother, Lyn (Don) Ouvry, and father, Jim Clark; brothers, Rodney McCauley and Scott (Trista) Clark; sisters-in-law, Robin (Bill) Gooch and Jodie Stroebel; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends and best friend, Gina Ott Kolevar.
Denise's love reached far beyond her own biological family, she was seen and known as an "adoptive" mother/grandma to Brandon, Cody, Dakota, Pamela, Ronnie and Isaac, Isaiah, McKenzie, Aiden, Kaci and Hunter and many more whom she adored as if they were her own.
Denise was preceded in death by her son, Austin Robarts; Nanny and Papa Clark; mother and father-in-law; Judy and Al Travis and Warren Robarts; her beloved friend, Tracy Jo Blata, who also lost the fight against MBC in 2015.
The family received friends at Buresh Funeral Homes, Twining Chapel, 15 W. Maple Ridge, Twining, on Saturday, April 18. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced and held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in memory of Denise.
On-line condolences may be made at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 28, 2020
