Dennis "Mike" Michael Foster, age 80, of Whittemore, passed away suddenly Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home.
He was born Jan. 4, 1939 in Detroit to the late Roy and Jean (O'Banion) Foster. Mike graduated from Harman High School in Hartman, Ark. in 1957. He married Eloise Short in 1968.
Mike joined the U.S. Air Force in 1957 and had a 20-year career with them retiring in 1977. Mike then became a first fire rescue officer retiring in 2001. He was a life member of the Hale VFW Post No. 7435. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, mountain climbing when he was younger and watching westerns on TV.
Mike is survived by his son, Mike (Christina) Foster of Whittemore; step-children, Clinton (Kari) Loomis of Hale, Karen (Mike) Ballard of Kalamazoo and Ray (Helen) Loomis of Whittemore; grandchildren, Brendon, Kelly, Mike, Katie, Erica, Clay and Leighanna; and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eloise; step-son, William Loomis; grandson, Clinton Loomis; and a sister, Bette Trudelle.
The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, March 21 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 S. Washington Street, Hale. Services will be on Friday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Daniel O'Brien officiating. Interment and military honors will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in South Branch.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 26, 2019