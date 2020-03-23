|
Dennis J. Ragan, age 69, of National City, passed away unexpectedly on March 19, 2020.
He is survived by his loving children, Justin Ragan of National City, Hillerie (Dan) Rettelle of Traverse City, Sunny (Chris) Puzjak of Georgetown, Ky. and Cory Ragan of National City; and adored granddaughters, Chloe and Sammie. Two brothers, one sister, extended family and many friends also survive.
Mr. Ragan worked as a Chauffer in the metro Detroit area for several years where he had the privilege of caring for the transportation needs of many people including boxer Tommy Hearns and his trainer Emanuel Steward. After he moved to the North, Dennis enjoyed fishing, woodworking, bowling, horseshoes, being known as the "Limo Guy" to his friends at Rainbow Gardens and he cherished time spent with friends and family.
Per his wishes, Dennis has been cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dennis to Locks of Love (234 Southern Boulevard, W. Palm Beach, Florida 33405-2701).
Arrangements are by the Hale Chapel of Buresh Funeral Homes, www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 31, 2020