Diana (Diane) Marie Mroczkowski, age 72, of Oscoda, joined our Heavenly Father on Monday, Sept. 19, 2019 following her brave 10-year battle with cancer.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1946 in Detroit to Frank and Mary Jurkowski. Diana married her husband, David Mroczkowski, on June 13, 1983 in Oscoda, where she resided since 1985. She loved tending to her garden, finding a good garage sale, and puttering around on her John Deere tractor.
Most of all, she loved to make the people around her laugh and smile. Diana was creative and an inventor at heart. She loved her husband and was a wonderful mother to her children, Adam and Jessica. Those who knew her always experienced just how caring and warm that she was.
Diana is survived by her loving husband, David; son, Adam (Lydia) Mroczkowski of Hammond, Ind., and daughter, Jessica (Wayne Roznowski) Stewart of Greenbush; and brother, David (Karen) Jurkowski of Detroit. She also leaves behind many friends that miss her dearly. Diana is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Evelyn Jurkowski and husband, Frank Zielinski.
A celebration of Diana's life will be arranged at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the . Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1, 2019