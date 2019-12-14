Home

Dianna Francis Miller


1948 - 2019
Dianna Francis Miller Obituary
Dianna Francis Miller, 71, of Harrisville passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at her home.
Born July 28 1948 to Leona Worden and Frank Worden in Jackson, she was raised in Grass Lake. On July 28, 1967, she married Lowell Miller in Brooklyn, Mich., where they were longtime residents. She moved to Oscoda in 1992.
Dianna is survived by her two daughters, Robin Smalley of Inglis, Fla. and Susan Jackson of Oscoda; two sons, Lowell Thomas Miller II, of Lincoln and William Miller of Addison; nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter; and three sisters, Ruth, Nancy, Chris, and two brothers, Dale and Tom.
She was preceded in death by two children, Elizabeth and Howard Miller, And her brother Frankie.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 14, 2019 to Jan. 12, 2020
