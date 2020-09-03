Dohnovan Xzavier-Lloyd Newcome, age 16, of Oscoda, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in East Tawas, doing one of the things he so loved to do, riding appropriately the bike he purchased with his own money.?
He was born on February 24, 2004 in Southfield to Michael A. Newcome and Jenny I. Dunn.? Dohnovan attended high school in Oscoda, and was currently in the 11th grade.? He had, just that day, begun the automotive program at the IRESA Tech Center in Tawas City and had so many great goals and aspirations for his future
Dohnovan was enthralled with everything about cars and was so excited about learning even more through the Tech Center program! He used his 16 years to the fullest and had wisdom and compassion beyond his years! Dohnovan enjoyed playing soccer, working on computers, playing car games on his X-Box and spending time outdoors, including cross country skiing.
When he was younger, he loved hunting and collecting bugs of all sorts. As Dohnovan became a teenager, he became a self-taught guitarist and learned how to play on his Papa's 40-year-old guitar, then his. He developed a love for the band Metallica and discovered that he and his mom had the same taste in heavy metal music, both secular and Christian.
An important part of Dohnovan's life was also riding his road bike with his Papa. Every Father's Day weekend for the last five years, he and his Papa would participate in the Sunrise Adventure Bike Tour along Lake Huron. They would ride 125 to 150 miles on this three-day tour.
Dohnovan loved and lived for Jesus as a member of the Oscoda Baptist Church, where he attended youth group, helped out in the sound booth whenever he had the chance, and defended unashamedly his faith at every opportunity! He also truly enjoyed volunteering at the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport's Air Museum, where he was prized and developed a unique relationship and appreciation for all of the visitors, volunteers and veterans that he encountered there!
Dohnovan is survived by his loving mother, Jenny I. Dunn; his father, Michael A. Newcome; sister, Jessie Amber Dunn; maternal grandparents, Eddie (Scottie) Dunn and Carole (Norman) Roe; uncles and aunts, Leslie Smith, Lynette Dunn Nastasi and Hieu Nguyen, Raila Jacobson and Steve Wilson, Shawnda and Tom Giorgi, Dionne and Brian Oosterman, Yesica Marin, Andy Nastasi, Scott and Mary Falconberry and Tom and Bev Henderson; many cousins, and special friends, Joey, Garrett, Steven, Cody, Luke, Andrew, Kat, Brody, Tyler, Eddie, Sean, Dillon F., Dillon W., Jon, Jean, and many more. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Frank Farrugia and Dianna Cook and Aunt Annie.
The family will welcome friends on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda and also on Friday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oscoda Baptist Church. A service to memorialize Dohnovan will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m. at Oscoda Baptist Church, Pastor David Dudenhofer presiding. Interment will follow the service in Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Oscoda Wurtsmith Air Museum, https://wurtsmithairmuseum.net/donate/.
Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.