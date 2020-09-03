1/1
Dohnovan Xzavier-Lloyd Newcome
2004 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dohnovan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dohnovan Xzavier-Lloyd Newcome, age 16, of Oscoda, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in East Tawas, doing one of the things he so loved to do, riding appropriately the bike he purchased with his own money.?
He was born on February 24, 2004 in Southfield to Michael A. Newcome and Jenny I. Dunn.? Dohnovan attended high school in Oscoda, and was currently in the 11th grade.? He had, just that day, begun the automotive program at the IRESA Tech Center in Tawas City and had so many great goals and aspirations for his future
Dohnovan was enthralled with everything about cars and was so excited about learning even more through the Tech Center program! He used his 16 years to the fullest and had wisdom and compassion beyond his years! Dohnovan enjoyed playing soccer, working on computers, playing car games on his X-Box and spending time outdoors, including cross country skiing.
When he was younger, he loved hunting and collecting bugs of all sorts. As Dohnovan became a teenager, he became a self-taught guitarist and learned how to play on his Papa's 40-year-old guitar, then his. He developed a love for the band Metallica and discovered that he and his mom had the same taste in heavy metal music, both secular and Christian.
An important part of Dohnovan's life was also riding his road bike with his Papa. Every Father's Day weekend for the last five years, he and his Papa would participate in the Sunrise Adventure Bike Tour along Lake Huron. They would ride 125 to 150 miles on this three-day tour.
Dohnovan loved and lived for Jesus as a member of the Oscoda Baptist Church, where he attended youth group, helped out in the sound booth whenever he had the chance, and defended unashamedly his faith at every opportunity! He also truly enjoyed volunteering at the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport's Air Museum, where he was prized and developed a unique relationship and appreciation for all of the visitors, volunteers and veterans that he encountered there!
Dohnovan is survived by his loving mother, Jenny I. Dunn; his father, Michael A. Newcome; sister, Jessie Amber Dunn; maternal grandparents, Eddie (Scottie) Dunn and Carole (Norman) Roe; uncles and aunts, Leslie Smith, Lynette Dunn Nastasi and Hieu Nguyen, Raila Jacobson and Steve Wilson, Shawnda and Tom Giorgi, Dionne and Brian Oosterman, Yesica Marin, Andy Nastasi, Scott and Mary Falconberry and Tom and Bev Henderson; many cousins, and special friends, Joey, Garrett, Steven, Cody, Luke, Andrew, Kat, Brody, Tyler, Eddie, Sean, Dillon F., Dillon W., Jon, Jean, and many more. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Frank Farrugia and Dianna Cook and Aunt Annie.
The family will welcome friends on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda and also on Friday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oscoda Baptist Church. A service to memorialize Dohnovan will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m. at Oscoda Baptist Church, Pastor David Dudenhofer presiding. Interment will follow the service in Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Oscoda Wurtsmith Air Museum, https://wurtsmithairmuseum.net/donate/. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Sep. 3 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Oscoda Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Oscoda Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Interment
Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc
212 W River Rd
Oscoda, MI 48750
(989) 739-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved