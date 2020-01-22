|
|
Dolores Joan Livernois, age 95, of Hale passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.
She was born on March 30, 1924 in Detroit to Albert and Louise (Katlewski) LaMoria. She married Jack Livernois in 1947 in Detroit. She and Jack moved to the Hale area in 1971 where they owned the Hard Hat Bar from 1971 to 1974. She also worked as a legal secretary.
Dolores loved tell stories and jokes. She enjoyed a good laugh. She also enjoyed reading, playing cards especially euchre and travel with Jack. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and the Auxiliary of the Hale American Legion and the Hale Eagles.
Dolores is survived by her children, Danny Livernois of Hale, Maria Ryland of Florida. and Ruth Brown of West Branch; grandson, Steven Ryland of Florida; granddaughter, Ashley (Hunter Allison) Byrd of Tennessee; great grandson, Brody Turner Allison; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; siblings, Marcella Rutter, Arthur LaMoria and Walter LaMoria.
Visitation will take place on Friday, Jan. 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Hale. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church with Fr. Elias Shinzara officiating. Interment will follow at Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery in Hale. On line condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 22 to Feb. 3, 2020