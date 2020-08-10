Don H. Pelton, age 91 of East Tawas passed away peacefully at Tawas Village in East Tawas on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Don was born on Nov. 19, 1928 in the family home on Newman Street in East Tawas. He married Jean (VanSickle) June 1950. Don served in the United States Army, and was an avid sportsman, member of New Hope Church, Tawas Senior Center, lifelong member of the Tawas Masonic Lodge.

Don is survived by his son Robin (Rob) and daughter-in-law Sandra (Sandy); grandson, Brian (Nichole); and three great grandchildren, Johanna, Kale and Avery. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; brother, James; sister, Leah; and twin sister, Donna.

Cremation has taken place, no memorial service is planned at this present time.

Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider New Hope Church or Tawas Village resident activity fund.

