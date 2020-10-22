Donald "Bruce" Pearce, age 77, of East Tawas, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Tawas St. Joseph Hospital.
He was born on March 4, 1943 in Flint to the late Erwin and Mable Pearce. Bruce graduated from Flint Central High School in 1961. His career with General Motors spanned 32 years until he retired in 1997. Bruce was the supervisor in the heat treat department for GM.
Following retirement, he moved to East Tawas, from Birch Run, with his wife to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren. Bruce proudly served in the National Guard for seven years. This hard working, proud and fussy man was known to have one of the nicest manicured lawns in the area. He was a car enthusiast, a NASCAR fan and a dog lover. Bruce enjoyed camping, detailing cars and most especially spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela S. Pearce (Becker), whom he married on July 9, 1965 in Flint; also his daughter, Penny (Jeff) Hutchison of East Tawas; 2 granddaughters, Dr. Abbie (Justyn) Lee-Rodgers of Jackson and Haylee Hutchison of Southfield; nephew, Daniel Soloman' and other nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his loyal furry friend, Mojo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Patty Pearce.
Private arrangements were made and interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org
and condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.