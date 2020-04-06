|
Donald Craig Clarke passed away peacefully Sunday, March 29, 2020 from complications after a hip replacement.
Craig was born on July 10, 1946 in Reed City to Herbert and Ruth (nee McKay) Clarke. He grew up in Hersey and graduated from Reed City High School in 1964.
After spending "20 years, one month and one day" in the United States Air Force he settled in Oscoda where he lived for 37 years. Upon retiring from the Air Force he went to work for the Iosco County News-Herald and ran the advertising department there for 27 years. He loved these communities and always said he couldn't leave because he couldn't take his beloved AuSable River with him.
Craig and Peggy (nee Stafford) Clarke married in Big Rapids on December 17, 1966 while attending Ferris State University. He also is survived by his sons, Scott (Sheri) Clarke of Williamston and Sean (Jennifer) Clarke of Oscoda; the grandchildren that he cherished, Cassie, Spencer, Alex and Emma. He also leaves behind his baby sister, Karen (Dick) Griffith of Apopka, Fla.; and several "out-laws," nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding him in death were his father, mother and sister, Deborah Richardson-Lowery of Reed City.
Captain Clarke earned his bachelor's degree in Marketing from Wright State University and his MBA from the University of North Dakota while serving in the Air Force. He enjoyed fishing, cooking and was an avid reader.
Craig was a member of Oscoda United Methodist Church and a three time President of the Oscoda Lions Club. Craig's passions in life included all of his family and doing what he could to benefit children of all ages. He worked with and chaired the Lions Miss Iosco Scholarship Program for well over 30 years. His job was finding sponsors for the contestants and he rejoiced in giving scholarship money to the young women of Iosco County.
He also served on the scholarship committee at the Oscoda United Methodist Church for over 20 years fulfilling his desire to help young people advance their educations. Serving with the Lions Club of Oscoda allowed him to fill his need to help those less fortunate.
He not only served his local Lions, he was involved in many ways at the District II-E2 level as the secretary/treasurer and on several committees. His involvement with the Lions caused him to advocate for our local Mothers of Preschoolers, now known as the Sunrise Mom Group, further expressing his desire to advance youth of all ages.
At different times of his life and especially as his beloved sons grew he coached pee wee football, T-ball and soccer. He refereed girls high school volleyball over 15 years and umpired Little League baseball up to and including state level competitions. He was a devoted Boy Scout leader and committee chair in North Dakota, Georgia, Germany and Oscoda.
Due to the Covid 19 situation a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Gifts may be sent to the Oscoda Lions Club, PO Box 38, Oscoda, MI 48750. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 14, 2020