Donald "Shortcake" Curtis of Tawas, formerly of Saginaw, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family following a short illness on Nov. 1, 2020 in Saginaw. He was 87 years of age.
Donald was born on June 23, 1933 to the late Edgar and Charlotte Curtis in Saginaw. He later married the love of his life, Dorothy Limberg. She predeceased him on June 13, 2008. They had spent 55 wonderful years together.
Don was employed with General Motors, retiring in 1988 after 33 years of service. He was a member of the Eagles Club, Tawas, and the Moose Lodge 2400, Tawas. Don was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time on his boat "Shortcake." He also loved to hunt and garden. Don was known for being a handyman and tinkering around the house.
He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Kocsis and Darlene Walker; grandchildren, Donald (Sarah) Curtis III, Marcy (Desi) Layton, Stacy Baldwin, Lindsay Newman and Andrea (Taichi) Walker; great grandchildren, John Paul Wilder II, Heath Baldwin, Destiny Newman, Gracie Curtis, Arereona Layton, Donald Curtis IV and Kingston Newman; and great-great grandchild Addalyn Baldwin.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 at W.L. Case and Company (201 N. Miller Road). Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at W.L. Case and Company from 2 until 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials in care of the family or to the American Lung Association
.