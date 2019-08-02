Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc
212 W River Rd
Oscoda, MI 48750
(989) 739-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Grasser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Grasser


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Grasser Obituary
Donald E. Grasser, 82, of Oscoda passed away July 22, 2019 in Lakeview Manor in Tawas City.
The former Texas resident was born Dec. 15, 1936 in Grand Marais to parents Albert John and Candace Grasser. He was a graduate of Oscoda High School and Alpena Community College and worked in concrete construction and asbestos removal.
He was a sportsman who enjoyed fishing in the AuSable River and duck hunting. He also enjoyed home construction and planting trees.
Donald belonged to many organizations during his lifetime, including St. Judes, the Wounded Warriors and Laborers International. He was also a veteran of the United States Army.
Surviving family includes Donald's brother Albert and sister Patrica; children Belinda and Candace Grasser of Brighton; grandchildren Kade and Kaya Wirth.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Carolyn and Harriet.
No service has been scheduled for Donald, who was cremated by Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Aug. 2 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now