|
|
Donald E. Grasser, 82, of Oscoda passed away July 22, 2019 in Lakeview Manor in Tawas City.
The former Texas resident was born Dec. 15, 1936 in Grand Marais to parents Albert John and Candace Grasser. He was a graduate of Oscoda High School and Alpena Community College and worked in concrete construction and asbestos removal.
He was a sportsman who enjoyed fishing in the AuSable River and duck hunting. He also enjoyed home construction and planting trees.
Donald belonged to many organizations during his lifetime, including St. Judes, the Wounded Warriors and Laborers International. He was also a veteran of the United States Army.
Surviving family includes Donald's brother Albert and sister Patrica; children Belinda and Candace Grasser of Brighton; grandchildren Kade and Kaya Wirth.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Carolyn and Harriet.
No service has been scheduled for Donald, who was cremated by Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Aug. 2 to Sept. 1, 2019