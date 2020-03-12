|
|
Donald J. Runyan, age 72 of Hale, passed away following a brief illness on Feb. 23, 2020 in Orlando, Fla.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; devoted son, Jason, his wife, Mandy, and three beautiful granddaughters, Winter, Gabriell and Courtney; and sister, Kris (Louis) McCray.
Mr. Runyan was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne.
Don was born to the late Wesley and Wanda (Greve) Runyan on May 12, 1947 in Omer. He worked for Bunting Sand and Gravel, in West Branch, for 40 years as a heavy equipment operator. He loved his job and the people he worked with.
He supposedly retired in 2018, but never really did. He loved to golf, especially if playing against his buddy, Bruce, and friends at the WB Country Club or the Dream. He loved spending time with family, especially his son, granddaughters and close friends, Bruce and Penny.
He loved to travel, and always looked forward to spending a few weeks in Florida during the cold months in Michigan. He liked to tinker with his old John Deere tractor and spent many hours on his hunting property planting stuff. He loved sports and enjoyed going to Pistons and Lions games, no matter how badly they played, with family.
He was a veteran, serving in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1968. He was a member of the American Legion and was a member of the Plainfield Township Fire Department for many years.
He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.
Cremation has taken place. A private burial of Don's cremated remains will take place this spring at Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Don's memory to the , www.heart.org. Condolences may be made online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 24, 2020