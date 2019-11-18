Home

Donald Joseph MacDonald

Donald Joseph MacDonald Obituary
Donald J. MacDonald of Greenbush, died peacefully with his family surrounding him on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
Don was born on Aug. 24, 1938 in Detroit to the late Lillian and Harry MacDonald. He spent his childhood in Detroit and attended St. Rose High School. In June 1962, he married the love of his life, Carol Beert, at St. Rose Church in Detroit.
A proud U.S. Army veteran, Don served in the 101st Army Airborne Unit with over 20 courageous jumps. Having worked for over 30 years at Penn Central & Conrail, Don retired in 1994 to enjoy the outdoors with his beloved wife at their lake home in Greenbush. A member of the Knights of Columbus, Don enjoyed his fellowship as a parishioner at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by wife, Carol, who passed away in 2017. Don is survived by his three sons, Michael (Mary Ann) MacDonald of Naples, Fla. and Rehoboth Beach, Del., Daniel MacDonald of Alpena and Donald (Nanette) MacDonald of Carsonville; and grandson, Johnny Hogan who is attending Fordham University in New York.
He will be remembered as an honorable man whose word was his bond. Don was a hard worker who greeted all with a smile and kindness. He cherished his family, friends, many pets and especially his deep faith in God.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. (in-state at 9 a.m.) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Tyler Bischoff officiating. Interment will take place in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 26, 2019
