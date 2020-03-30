|
Donald Scott Davis, age 54, of Oscoda passed away on March 25, 2020, at home.
He was born in Flint on Aug. 16, 1965 to Donald and Sally (Reed) Davis. Donald lived in Flint for 18 years prior to moving to Oscoda where he resided for 36 years.
He graduated from Ainsworth High School in 1983. Donald most recently worked in the shipping department of Kalitta Air and previously worked for Little Caesars Pizza in Oscoda.
He loved being outdoors. Donald thoroughly enjoyed the Oscoda area where he and his wife, Teri, spent many hours enjoying the AuSable River, snowmobiling and boating on Van Etten Lake. He also loved to hunt and fish with his boys, Grandpa Joe, and his precious "fur babies." More recently he enjoyed wine and beer tasting with Teri, his mom and daddy, Joe.
Donald's love of fishing started when he was a little boy while going fishing with his father in Canada. He was a Boy Scout and served in the U.S. Army with an honorable discharge.
Donald married his lovely wife, Teri, in 1996. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Mitchell (Morgan) Steven, Ethan Davis, Airelle (Logan) Jackson, Buddy (Jennifer) Jackson and Nicole Jackson; mother, Sally and step-dad, Joe of Oscoda; father, Donald and step-mom, Chris Davis of Durand; and mother-in-law, Janis Angus; brothers and sisters, Susan Lynn (David) Herman of Florida, Catherine Ann (Mike) Heath of Illinois, and brother and sister-on-law, Bill and Margot Angus; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Wyatt, Isabelle, Sophia, Adaline and Henry; and many nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vince and Dorothy Zawacki and Clifton and Dorothy Davis; and his father-in-law, James Angus of Oscoda.
Donald's family will plan a celebration of Donald's life for a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 30 to Apr. 7, 2020