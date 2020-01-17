|
Donna Lee Durance, age 80, of National City, former resident of Brown City, passed away on Jan. 14, 2020 at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.
She was born the daughter of Fred and Marie (Crouch) Wiechert on Sept. 6, 1939 in Detroit. Donna grew up in Brown City on the family farm and quickly learned the value of hard work and the life lessons farm work teaches.
On July 11, 1955 she met the love of her life, William Durance at a birthday party, and on Sept. 7, 1957 she and Bill married at the Methodist Church in Brown City. Together they raised two sons and shared 62 years of marriage!
Donna was an exceptional farm wife, mother and a very hard worker her entire life. She stayed connected in her community while working at Williams Department Store, B & D Party Store on the AuGres River which she and her husband owned, Giant, Strauers and Northern Lights Mobile Restaurant and Gas Station in Sand Lake. In 2001 Donna decided to retire and enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing and camping.
Donna is survived by her loving husband, Bill; two beloved sons, Dwayne (Lois) and Dale (Laurie) Durance; three siblings, Fred, Ron and Darlene; seven grandchildren, Lisa, Sharon, Josh, William, Melanie, Tamaryn and Jay; nine great grandchildren, Marisa, George, Emma, Beau, Logan, Lindsay, Nicole, MacKenzie and Evan. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Diane; and her granddaughter, Jennifer Durance.
Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date at Pioneer Cemetery in Sand Lake. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association in Donna's name. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
