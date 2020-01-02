|
|
Donna Lee Zetzar, age 88, of Tawas City, former resident of Saginaw, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 1, 2020 under the loving care of her family and hospice at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.
She was born the daughter of Henry and Amalia (Kross) Krause on Oct. 29, 1931 in Saginaw. Donna graduated from Arthur Hill High School. She had been an inspector for Lufkin Rule for 20 years and then joining the housekeeping team at Tawas St. Joseph Hospital for 20 years retiring in 1995.
Donna enjoyed reading, knitting, walking and spending time with her family. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tawas City. On Dec. 2, 1950, Donna married Henry Zetzar and together they shared 59 years of marriage.
Donna is survived by her two daughters, Terri Lynn (Joe) Niederstadt and Shelly (Tim) LaHaye; four grandchildren and their spouses, Scott (Brooke) Niederstadt, Stacey (Scott) Suther, Stephanie (Scott Miller) LaHaye, PhD, and Katelyn (Jake) Ruedisale; six great grandchildren, Amelia and Alec Niederstadt, Malayna and Cylas Suther, Hunter and Hudson Ruedisale, and soon-to-be Rowan Henry Miller; sister, Janet Hall; sisters-in-law, Sharon Krause, Evelyn Green, Ernistine Amaral and Ruth Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry; brothers, Donald Krause and Jack Krause; and brothers-in-law, Dale Hall, Wally Green, Joe Amaral, Cecil Jones and Robert Illas.
Visitation for Donna will take place from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 300 North St., Tawas City. Funeral ceremony will begin at noon at the church with Pastor Mark Lindloff officiating. Interment will follow in Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Emanuel Lutheran Church or Compassus Hospice. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 14, 2020