Doris E. Harris (Fenner), age 91, passed away July 26, 2019. Harris, was originally from Pontiac, spent several years of her life living in Oscoda.
Doris was a Michigan Bell retiree and was a Homosassa, Fla. resident when she passed.
Doris is survived by her husband, Robert E. Harris, who she was married to for 72 years. She is also survived by her son, Bradford B. (Sue) Harris of Pontiac, stepdaughter Kathleen (Philip) Weiss of Cary, Ill., granddaughter Kelly L. Harris of Oscoda, grandson Robert D. (Amy) Harris of Lees Summit, MO and great grandson Robert F. Harris Lees Summit, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Isabella Fenner, brother Glenn (Margret) Fenner and sisters Marion (Ron) Smith and Laura Fenner
Doris was cremated and a small memorial service will be held on Wednesday Sept. 4 in Crystal Rivers, Fla.
