Doris Joyce Klemish of East Tawas, formerly of Saginaw, passed away peacefully at her home in Bay Park Towers on Sunday, March 15, 2020, age 82 years.
Joyce was born in Saginaw on June 27, 1937 to Joseph and Dorothy (Murphy) Verlac. She graduated from Saginaw High with the Class of 1955 and then began her career as a bookkeeper, mostly in the banking sector. Joyce worked for a Saginaw area bank, People's State Bank in East Tawas for many years. She also was employed through Bridgeport Schools at Brucker Elementary as a secretary and Glen's Market in Oscoda.
Joyce absolutely adored and cherished spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Being outdoors and spending time in her flower garden were activities that Joyce loved to do. She also enjoyed traveling and camping with her family. Joyce was an animal fanatic, and spoiling her dog, Daisy, made her smile!
She was a resident of the Bay Park Towers in East Tawas for quite a few years, and during that time Joyce had the opportunity to make many new friends there and she also became involved with some of the management processes as she was an active member of the Bay Park Towers Resident Board. Joyce will truly be remembered and cherished by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her 3 beloved children, Karen (Doyle) Nelkie of East Tawas, Bryan (Judy) Klemish of Grayling and Scott (Heidi) Klemish of Clay Township; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Michalski, Andy (Angela) Nelkie, Nicholas Klemish, Jordan Klemish, Melissa Klemish, Craig (Katie) Klemish and Kyle Klemish; nine great grandchildren, Hunter, Mason, Ryder, Brendan, Ethan, Hollan, Logan, Leo and Leola; one brother, Ken (Barb) Verlac of East Tawas; two sisters, Barb (Roger) Mikusek of Midland and Nancy (Ron) Graham of Bay City; sister-in-law, Nancy Verlac of Roscommon; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Klemish, to whom she married on April 12, 1956 in Saginaw. Joyce and Don were married 48 beautiful years until his passing on Aug. 12, 2004. She is also preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Joseph Verlac.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life through a memorial service is planned for Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m., at East Tawas Church of the Nazarene. Her family will welcome friends at the church that morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest in the Greenwood Cemetery in East Tawas.
Those wishing to express their condolences are encouraged to make a donation to either the Iosco County Animal Humane Society or to the . An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 31, 2020