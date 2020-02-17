Home

Dorothy E. Kezele

Dorothy E. Kezele Obituary
Dorothy E. Kezele passed away Feb. 15, 2020.
She is the mother of Larry (Sue), Michael (Mignon), Duane (Tari) and Karen. She has six grandchildren, Kristi, Denny, Christopher, Joshua, Joseph and Danyele. She also has three great grandchildren, Jocelyn, Brayden and Jaelyn. Her two brothers, one sister and two half-brothers passed away previously. She has a half-sister, several in-laws, nieces and nephews remaining.
Dorothy was born and raised in Michigan and was married to Joseph Kezele, who passed away as a disabled veteran in 1983. For the past number of years, she has lived with her daughter in Wisconsin. She visited Michigan frequently.
Over time, Dorothy was primarily a home mother. As children increased in age, she worked for a cloth sewing business, disability nursing home and hotel at various times and places. Her husband was a moving company truck driver and over two summers she followed him in a 1956 green Ford with her two younger children. Her two older children rode in the moving truck with their father.
Visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. Dorothy will be buried with her husband, Joseph, in Michigan.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 25, 2020
