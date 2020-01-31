Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Oscoda United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Crace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ellen Crace


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Ellen Crace Obituary
Dorothy Ellen Crace, aka Dorothy Armstrong, passed away of natural causes Dec. 8, 2019 in Torrance, Calif. at the age of 96.
She was born Dorothy E. Tressler in Uniontown, Pa. on Jan. 26, 1923, the daughter of a coal miner.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth J. Crace; son, Ronald K. Roebuck; and daughter, Paula E. Roebuck.
Dorothy lived many years in Oscoda as the proprietor of Gino's Pizzeria, The Family Villa and Jack's Snack Shack.
She is survived by daughters, Suzanne M. Armstrong and Bobbie Bone; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Her memorial service will be held on Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. at Oscoda United Methodist Church. There will be an open time to share your personal thoughts and experiences. A light lunch will follow.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -