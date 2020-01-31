|
Dorothy Ellen Crace, aka Dorothy Armstrong, passed away of natural causes Dec. 8, 2019 in Torrance, Calif. at the age of 96.
She was born Dorothy E. Tressler in Uniontown, Pa. on Jan. 26, 1923, the daughter of a coal miner.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth J. Crace; son, Ronald K. Roebuck; and daughter, Paula E. Roebuck.
Dorothy lived many years in Oscoda as the proprietor of Gino's Pizzeria, The Family Villa and Jack's Snack Shack.
She is survived by daughters, Suzanne M. Armstrong and Bobbie Bone; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Her memorial service will be held on Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. at Oscoda United Methodist Church. There will be an open time to share your personal thoughts and experiences. A light lunch will follow.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020