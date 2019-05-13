Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Evelyn Whitney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Evelyn Whitney of Oscoda passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 at Covenant Healthcare Hospital in Saginaw, age 79 years.

Dorothy was born to Carl and Estelle Prince on Sept. 18, 1939. She graduated from Milford High School with the Class of 1960 and soon after, married her husband and best friend, Ray Whitney, on Aug. 19, 1961 in White Lake Township.

Dorothy was a loving and hardworking wife and mother. Throughout her working years, Dorothy stayed at home to raise her five children and maintain household duties. She also was employed through the County of Oakland as a licensed babysitter for a number of years. After her children grew older, Dorothy went to work in the industrial factory setting, and then later became employed with Burger King.

Dorothy will always be remembered for her love of the outdoors, especially spending time in her garden, watching the beautiful hummingbirds and taking long walks along the beaches of Lake Huron. Dorothy had a witty sense of humor and a charm that would allow her to be the life of any party! She was an animal lover, especially to her cats.

Above all, Dorothy absolutely adored and cherished her grandchildren and would always look forward to spending time with them! She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dorothy is survived by her five beloved children, Lisa Jones of Ludington, Tammy Whitney of Twin Lakes, Michael Whitney of Everett, Wash., Angela Whitney (Steven Higgins) of East Tawas and Charles "Chuck" Whitney of Oak Harbor, Wash.; six grandchildren, Roy Sr., Eric, Vicki, Holly, Adrienne and Jessica; 11 great grandchildren, Roy Jr., Landon, Logan, Arianna, Peyton, Nevaeh, Broly, Desman, Jon, Serenity and Tristan; and one expected great granddaughter soon to arrive, Brooklyn; two brothers, Calvin (Shirley) Prince and Alvin (Carol) Prince; four sisters, Caroline Burgess, Lory (Dick) Moot, Roxanne (Robert) Gant and Corliss Alderson; one sister-in-law, Joann Prince; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Whitney in June of 2001; two sisters, Helen Brast and Kathy Evans; and two brothers, Melvin and Calbert Prince.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and her family will celebrate her life through a memorial service on Saturday, May 25 at 1 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City with Reverend Rob Nordin officiating. Her family will welcome friends at the funeral home Saturday from 11:45 a.m. until the time of the service for visitation.

