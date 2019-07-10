Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy L. Reinhardt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy L. Reinhardt, age 88, of Saginaw, formerly of Hale, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at McLaren Medical Center Bay Region with her family at her side.

Dorothy was born on Dec. 23, 1930 in Detroit to Albert and Gertrude (Page) Pollet. She married Milton "Tex" Reinhardt on May 8, 1949 and he preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 1994.

Dorothy liked to play games with her grandchildren, paint ceramics, play bingo, bowl, travel, play cards especially euchre, and go to the casino. Dorothy had been a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Saginaw and also attended Wilber United Methodist Church.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Cheryl (Dale) Hertz of Bay City, Bruce Reinhardt of Hemlock, Darlene (Ric) Hodgins of Saginaw, Randy (Janice) Reinhardt of Merrill, Larry Reinhardt of Hale, and Rev. Keith (Tabitha) Reinhardt of Hale; 22 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and countless friends. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lucille Morrison; brothers, Albert, Joseph, Lawrence Pollet and Donald Davis.

Visitation for Dorothy will take place on Thursday, July 11 at First United Methodist Church in Hale from 9 a.m. to noon. The funeral service will take place at noon at the church with her son, Rev. Keith Reinhardt, officiating. Interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in South Branch.

