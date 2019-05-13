Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Louise Wallace Cassiday. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Louise Wallace Cassiday left our world on May 3, 2019, and entered the loving presence of her Lord and Savior.

Dorothy and her husband, Devon, were long time residents of Oscoda, having recently moved to Holland, Michigan to be nearer to family.

Dorothy was born April 23, 1935 to the late Paul T. and Vestah Wallace in Gladwin. She and Devon were married Aug. 22, 1952 after Devon's discharge from the United States Navy, he having served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Dorothy received her high school diploma from Harrison High in 1953 and attended Central Michigan University.

Dorothy was a dedicated homemaker and a consummate wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Devon and Dorothy were charter members of Oscoda Baptist Church and longtime members of Calvary Baptist Church in Mikado. She was an amazing seamstress and a passionate gardener. Her painted ceramic figures are cherished in the homes of every member of her family.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Eldon and Larry Wallace; and a sister, Bulah Brunner. She is survived by her husband, Devon; sister, Virginia (Ron) Procunier of Mt. Morris; brother, Dale (Ruby) Wallace of Gladwin; sister, Bertha (Keith) Ranville of Coleman; sons, Alan (Laura) of Holland, Mich. and Gary (Kileen) Cassiday of Tallahassee, Fla.; daughters Linda (Mike) Leisher of Titusville, Pa. and Lois (Bill) Basinger of Flushing; as well as 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

