1/1
Dorothy Schenk
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Schenk, née Pluta, age 87, passed away peacefully at Sheffield Bay Assisted Living on Aug. 19, 2020, where she has lived since 2017.
Dorothy was born on May 7, 1933 in Flushing. She was one of nine children born to Polish immigrant parents Jakob and Mary Pluta, who were raised on a 40-acre farm in Flushing. In 1951, Dorothy graduated as class valedictorian from Flushing High School.
She started her working career as a local bank teller and soon moved on to an executive secretary position with General Motors in and around Flint. She married Albert John Schenk Jr. in 1954. They built a home in an eastern suburb of Flint where they raised four children.
After Al retired, they built and moved to a home on East Londo Lake in Hale. After Albert's death in 2008, Dorothy continued living at the lake house with the support and friendship of neighboring relatives, Dale and Betty Willett, Judy Stetz and Erma and Tom Marr.
Dorothy was an avid reader and a longtime volunteer treasurer for the Plainfield Township Library. She also enjoyed challenging crossword puzzles as well as playing card and board games with her family. She was also a great seamstress, making and repairing clothes for her children and grandchildren. One of her great loves was vegetable gardening. Over the years she canned and froze much of her bounty.
Dorothy will be remembered as a mother and grandmother who was never too busy to spend time helping her children and grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Albert John Schenk Jr. She is survived by her brother, Jim Pluta; son, Matthew Schenk (Sue); daughter, Merrilee Spangler (Greg); daughter, Carol; daughter, Brenda Linzner (Ken); as well as six grandchildren, Ryan, Duncan, Victoria, Caleb, Grace and Gretchen. Ryan and wife, Ruth, are expecting Dorothy's first great grandchild in November.

A private memorial will be held at the gravesite in Hale at later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Aug. 20 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gephart Funeral Home - Bay City
201 West Midland Street
Bay City, MI 48706
(989) 686-2291
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gephart Funeral Home - Bay City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 19, 2020
Brenda and family, my condolences to you and your entire family on your loss! Continued thoughts and prayers for all of you.
Kim Vaillancourt
Friend
August 19, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the entire family. May your loved one Rest In Peace .
arletha simmons
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gephart Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved