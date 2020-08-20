Dorothy Schenk, née Pluta, age 87, passed away peacefully at Sheffield Bay Assisted Living on Aug. 19, 2020, where she has lived since 2017.

Dorothy was born on May 7, 1933 in Flushing. She was one of nine children born to Polish immigrant parents Jakob and Mary Pluta, who were raised on a 40-acre farm in Flushing. In 1951, Dorothy graduated as class valedictorian from Flushing High School.

She started her working career as a local bank teller and soon moved on to an executive secretary position with General Motors in and around Flint. She married Albert John Schenk Jr. in 1954. They built a home in an eastern suburb of Flint where they raised four children.

After Al retired, they built and moved to a home on East Londo Lake in Hale. After Albert's death in 2008, Dorothy continued living at the lake house with the support and friendship of neighboring relatives, Dale and Betty Willett, Judy Stetz and Erma and Tom Marr.

Dorothy was an avid reader and a longtime volunteer treasurer for the Plainfield Township Library. She also enjoyed challenging crossword puzzles as well as playing card and board games with her family. She was also a great seamstress, making and repairing clothes for her children and grandchildren. One of her great loves was vegetable gardening. Over the years she canned and froze much of her bounty.

Dorothy will be remembered as a mother and grandmother who was never too busy to spend time helping her children and grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Albert John Schenk Jr. She is survived by her brother, Jim Pluta; son, Matthew Schenk (Sue); daughter, Merrilee Spangler (Greg); daughter, Carol; daughter, Brenda Linzner (Ken); as well as six grandchildren, Ryan, Duncan, Victoria, Caleb, Grace and Gretchen. Ryan and wife, Ruth, are expecting Dorothy's first great grandchild in November.



A private memorial will be held at the gravesite in Hale at later date.

