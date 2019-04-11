Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Schnell. View Sign

Dorothy Schnell, age 81, of Sterling Heights and formerly of Oscoda, passed away on April 1, 2019 at Heartland Health Care Center in Sterling Heights.

Dorothy was born on July 13, 1937 in Owosso. She was raised in Roscommon but spent the majority of her life in Oscoda where she worked at the NCO Club on Wurtsmith AFB. In 2010 she moved to Sterling Heights to be closer to her extended family.

Dorothy loved to play Bingo, Yahtzee, Bunco and Uno. She also loved to travel to Las Vegas to visit her oldest daughter and her family and gamble a bit.

She is survived by seven children, Deborah (Dave) Curry, David (Carol Ellison) Recla, Connie Walters, Jerrilynn Cochrane, Terry (Sam) Beeg, Ruth Schnell and Patty Schnell. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rose Nowak, Jason Millis, Miranda (Ronald) Piaz, Matthew (Brooke) Scanlon, Heather (Matt) Bickel, Melissa (Sakdalone) Snook, Carley Recla, Marcus Recla, Sandra Cochrane, KC Cochrane, PJ (Amber) Cochrane, James (Carrie) Porritt, Jason Porritt, Marcus Porritt and April (Matt) Holbrook; and great grandchildren, Chase, RJ, Alex, Jacob, Rebecca, Stephanie, Hailii, Jaidynn, Emily, Ava, Aria, Brooklynn, Jersey, Astoria, Kai and Ethan. She is also remembered by her Heartland family, Jess, Liz, Senada and Jamie.

Per her wishes, a cremation has taken place and inurnment will be held in Roscommon in July. A memorial luncheon will be held at Heartland Health Care Center, in Sterling Heights on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

