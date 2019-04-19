Duane LaVerne Gruber, age 70, of Millersburg, passed away Nov. 17, 2018 at home.
He was born April 24, 1948 in West Branch to Leo Gruber and Ruby (Wirebaugh) Gruber-Harten.
Duane honorably served in the United States Army.
Duane is survived by his wife, Nancy; two daughters, Dawn (Glen) Gruber-Rioidan of Franklin, Ky. and Marquetta (Vince) Obodzinski of Howell; two step sons, David Kaster and Daniel Kaster of Midland; eight grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn Smith.
A celebration of life will take place Sunday, April 28, at 1 p.m. at Eagle Pointe Plaza, 415 E. Main St., Hale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan or to the in memory of Duane Gruber.
Arrangements in care of Beck Funeral Home.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 30, 2019