He was born April 24, 1948 in West Branch to Leo Gruber and Ruby (Wirebaugh) Gruber-Harten.

Duane honorably served in the United States Army.

Duane is survived by his wife, Nancy; two daughters, Dawn (Glen) Gruber-Rioidan of Franklin, Ky. and Marquetta (Vince) Obodzinski of Howell; two step sons, David Kaster and Daniel Kaster of Midland; eight grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn Smith.

A celebration of life will take place Sunday, April 28, at 1 p.m. at Eagle Pointe Plaza, 415 E. Main St., Hale.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan or to the in memory of Duane Gruber.

