|
|
Earl James Weaver Jr. of East Tawas passed away Jan. 15, 2020 in Nebo, N.C. at his son's home.
He was born April 15, 1928 in Royal Oak. He was married to the late Marylnn "Susie" Lambert. They were married in the Tawas area in the 1950s.
Earl was the operator/owner of Tawas Bay Glass Company for many years until his retirement in the 1990s. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1950 to 1951.
Earl was a lifelong member of two local organizations. He served as Master of the Masons' Lodge 274 in the 1970s. He also served as commander, secretary and treasurer of the American Legion Audie Johnson Post 211 of East Tawas.
Earl was an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his son, Earl J. Weaver III and daughter-in-law, Dinah Goble Weaver of Nebo, N.C.; his sister, Carol Willis Stone of Hillsboro, Ore.; grandaughters, Erin Weaver Moody of Glen Alpine, N.C. and Avery Weaver of Nebo, N.C.; and great granddaughter, Adelyn Moody.
A memorial service will be held this summer in the Tawas area. Donations may be made in his name to a Tawas area hospice organization.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 28, 2020