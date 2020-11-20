Ed Runyon, age 63, of Hale, passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2020 at his home with his family at his side. He was under the care of Compassus Hospice.
He is survived by his loving children, James Runyon (Ann Carpenter) and Kelly Runyon, both of Hale; grandchildren, Jordan Runyon (Alicia Hennagir) and Zach Runyon, Sadie and Edward; great grandchildren, Jace and Jaxton Runyon; and siblings, Steve Runyon of Hale, Debbie (Bob) Ward of Oley, W. Va. and Al (Ann Rose) Runyon of Evart. Several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends also survive.
Mr. Runyon was preceded in death by his wife, Betty in 2017; son, Matt in 2006; and siblings, Lois Falin, Patty Runyon, Loretta Jo Runyon and James W. Runyon.
Ed was born on March 3, 1957 in Charleston, W. Va. to the late James Scott and Norma Louise (Lovejoy) Runyon. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed riding his quad and loved and cherished time spent with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings and friends.
The family will receive friends at the Buresh Funeral Home, 121 S. Washington Street, Hale, from 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, until the time of service at 1 p.m. Pastor Rick McClendon will officiate with burial to follow at Logan Township Cemetery.
All visitors are respectively asked to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing while at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ed to the American Diabetes Association
