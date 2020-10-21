1/
Edna E. Davy
1926 - 2020
Edna E. Davy, 94, of Harrisville passed away on Oct. 16, 2020 at Medilodge of Tawas City.
Edna was born April 11, 1926 to Clarence G. and Helen (Jocks) Randolph in Killmaster where she was raised. She married Edward Davy April 12, 1944, they resided in Saginaw and Florida, until moving to this area in 1977.
Edna worked at Lost Lake Woods Club where she was a cook for 28 years. She enjoyed socializing and acquired many friends throughout the years.
Edna is survived by her daughter, Sandra Dullinger of Tawas City; and three sons, John (Karen) Davy of Raleigh, N.C., Howard (Sandra) Davy of Freeland and Patrick Davy of Interlochen. Thirteen grandchildren and four nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward in 1997 and her sister Myrtle Rifenbark.
Cremation arrangements were made through Gillies Funeral Home, Lincoln. Memorial donations are suggested to the Alcona Humane Society.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, 2020.
