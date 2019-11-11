|
Edward B. Fasbender, age 84, of Oscoda, went to be with the Lord and joined the band in Heaven on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
He was born May 6, 1935 in Detroit to the late Edward C. and Genevieve (nee Schimmel) Fasbender. He joined the U.S. Army in 1954 and was a Korean War veteran.
The Fasbender family moved to the Oscoda area in the 1950s and owned and operated Ausable Marina. Ed had his Captain's License and took many chartered fishing trips into Lake Huron with the Edna D. His brothers also built "The Blue Note," a teenage dance hall at the mouth of the Ausable River, which is now Haglund's. He worked many years for the U.S. Postal Service retiring in 1990.
In his early years, he was active in the Sacred Heart Credit Union and served on the loan committee. In 1966, he built a home in Silver Sands subdivision where he still resided. He was there for any neighbor in need even if just stopping by to chat. He enjoyed life, family, friendships, playing his guitar, boating and traveling. Family being the most important. He gave generously to his charities and had a strong faith in God.
Ed is survived by his children, Denise Davie, Terry Fasbender, Michelle (James) Baggett, Cindy (John) Podgurski and Sue (Brian) Woloszyk; his grandchildren, Kellie, Sean, Meagan, Shane, Tyler, Mercedes and Noah; and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, David; and his sisters, Marianne (John) Previty, Ginny Sullivan and Diane (Ron) Shattuck. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his brothers, Bernard, Donald, Ronald and Jerry.
The family will welcome friends on Friday, Nov. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home, Oscoda. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 with family receiving friends at 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made directly to the Salvation Army or Brian's House, P.O. Box 1201, Bay City, MI 48706. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 19, 2019