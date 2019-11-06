|
Edward Duane Clairmont, age 88, of East Tawas, formerly of Saginaw, died on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Medilodge of Alpena.
Edward was born the son of Joseph and Theo (Hutchins) Clairmont on June 19, 1931 in Saginaw, where he was raised and graduated from Arthur Hill High School, class of 1949. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and served during the Korean War for three years.
Upon his return from the Navy he worked for Saginaw Steering Gear Plant 2 as a Journeyman Tool Grinder for 30 years before his retirement in 1980. Edward was Past President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in East Tawas, he enjoyed going to the casinos, playing euchre, word search puzzles and spending time with his family.
Edward married Mildred Elaine Conrad on May 31, 1957 and together they raised five children and shared 40 years of marriage before her passing in April 1997.
He is survived by his children, William (Judy) Clairmont, Debra (William) Dougherty, Mark (Connie) Clairmont, Dawn (Jim) Boshans and Tracy (Tim Coates) Clairmont; his brother, Gerrold (Barb) Clairmont; sister, Rosanne Savage; and 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother Mike Clairmont.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City. The family will welcome friends from noon until the time of service. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 19, 2019