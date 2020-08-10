Elaine Kimberly Rabey of Tawas Township, formerly of Harrisville, passed away peacefully under the loving care of her husband and hospice on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, age 62 years.
Elaine was born in Detroit on Jan. 10, 1958 to Albert Francis and Norma Jean (Edwards) Croskey. She graduated from Annapolis High School in Dearborn Heights with the Class of 1976 and continued her education at Wayne State University in Detroit, where Elaine earned her Associate Degree in the Registered Nursing program.
Elaine was employed as a Registered Nurse with Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City for many years, and later she worked with Ascension Home Care as a Registered Nurse until 2008.
Elaine truly enjoyed collecting antiques, dolls and head faces. She was a very faithful and devout Catholic Christian woman and an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in East Tawas.
She married her husband and best friend, Guy Joseph Rabey, on Oct. 26, 1996 at St. Anne Parish in Harrisville with Reverend Lawrence Boks officiating. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends who knew and loved her.
Elaine is survived by her loving husband, Guy Rabey of Tawas City; her father, Albert Croskey; three siblings, Diane (Theodore) Sekeley of Dearborn, Colleen Croskey of Grand Rapids and Michael (Katherine) Croskey of Dearborn Heights; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma Jean Croskey; and Karen Siedlik.
Elaine's family will welcome friends for a time of visitation on Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City. A Rosary service will be prayed that evening at 6 p.m. A funeral mass at Holy Family Catholic Church in East Tawas is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery in Tawas City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to charity of your choice
in memory of Elaine. An online guest registry is available to leave a message of love and support for her family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.