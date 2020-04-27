|
Elane H. Leatherwood, age 71, of East Tawas, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.
She was born the daughter of Frederick W. and Evelyn (McCabe) Helmut Lambart on June 30, 1948 in Dearborn. Elane took pride in raising her children and enjoyed being able to stay home with them. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, playing cards, taking trips to the casinos and she loved cooking for her family and sharing recipes with her family on Facebook.
She is survived by her beloved children, Roy (Jenene) Leatherwood of Tallapoosa, Ga., Elaine (Richard) McGuire of Glennie, and Jason (Shannon) Leatherwood of Calhoun, Ga.; grandchildren, Dustin (Jamie) Jones, Allen Jones, Breona (Tommy) Foster, Jenny (Tim) Vanzandt, William Leatherwood, Becky McGuire, Melaine Leatherwood and Trent Leatherwood; great grandchildren, Kaylee Jones, Abigail Foster, Isabella Foster and Memphis Jones; brother-in-law, Oscar Ramey; brother, Mike Lambart; and sisters, Frances Scott and Evelyn Caldwell. Elane was preceded in death by her parents, and sister's Barbara Ramey and Sharron Lambart.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfunerlahomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 27 to May 5, 2020