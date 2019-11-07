|
Elden Lynnwood Teall, age 84 of Andalusia, Ala., formerly of Hale, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2019 with family by his side.
Elden (Ed) was born May, l3 1935 in Hale to the late Irvin and Rose Teall. Elden attended all elementary, junior and high school in Hale. He enlisted in the United States Air Force on July 8, 1952 at the age of 17.
He did his basic training, at Lackland Air Base in San Antonio, Texas, Radio Operator training at Keesler Air Base in Biloxi, Miss., awaiting top secret clearance at Elmendorf Air Base in Anchorage, Alaska and Radio Intercept Operator training at Northeast Cape Air Station on St. lawrence Island (Berring Straits) in Alaska. This was the beginning of a most interesting career, serving as a International Morse Code Specialist for the remaining 21 years, under the direction of the United States Air Force Security Service, currently identified as Air Force Communications Intelligence under the overall supervision of the National Security Agency (NSA).
He served as a Communications Intercept Supervisor, Osan Air Base, South Korea, July 1956 for 12 months. He volunteered for duty during the Vietnam War, where he served as ARDF Management and Mission Supervisor of Airborne Operations at Phu Cat Air Base, South Vietnam. While there he flew 140 Airborne Combat Missions in a C47, a low and slow aircraft, for a total time of 876 hours over the enemy in South Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos. For superior performance during this tour of duty, Master
Sergeant Teall was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal (4 rewards), the Vietnam Service Medal, the 1970 Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Outstanding Unit Award with V for Valor during combat operations and the Republic of Vietnam Defense Medal.
Sergeant Teall married Gyla Ilene Ellsworth, of Whittemore, on Aug. 14, 1954. She followed his career to California, Mississippi, England, Greece, Texas, Japan and Alaska. She gave total wifely and spiritual support for the next 20 years, bearing them two daughters, Dorcas Marie and Robin Lynn, and a son, Colin Eugene. Dorcas and Robin were born in Mississippi and Colin was born in London, England.
Without the endeavored support of wife and family, Sgt. Teall's career would not have happened.
Sgt. Teall retired at age 39 years as Communications Superintendent, holding the rating as Master Sergeant.
Due to holding Top Secret, Crypto Category Ill Clearance, it wasn't unti1 25 years after retirement, that Sgt. Teall was allowed to inform his family of the details of duties he performed during his career.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gyla Ilene Teall; daughter, Dorcas (John) Eng; daughter, Robin (Newell) Jansen; son, Colin (Debbie) Teall; and grandchildren, Anthony (Amanda) Jansen, Jessica (Jon) Lerczak, Tyler and Trevor Teall; and great grandchildren, Sydney, Cyrus, Kelsey and Kale. He is also survived by his brother Virgil Teall and Vernon Teall and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Rose Teall; brother, Irvin Jr.; sister, Shirley; and grandson, Eric Kalenka.
We lost a great man, husband, father, and a Hero and Patriot.
Donations can be made in his name to the Parkinsons Foundation.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 19, 2019