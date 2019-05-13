Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eldene Marie McArdle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eldene Marie McArdle of East Tawas, age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 at her home under the loving care of her husband and family.

Eldene was born on April 6, 1937 in Tawas City to Edwin and Elna (Anderson) Zaharias. She worked until she was 70 years old as a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. She and Lowell were married for 62 years and raised their five boys and one daughter in their family home in East Tawas.

Eldene truly enjoyed getting together with family and friends to play card games and simply just visit. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Eldene is survived by her loving husband, Lowell; children, Jim and Eva McArdle, Fred and Ann McArdle, Shelly McArdle, Dick and Kat McArdle, Tim Timreck and Ann and Joe Griffis; 21 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; one brother, Dick; and one sister, Carol; and many special friends. Eldene was preceded in death by a son, Ronald McArdle; one sister, Dodie; one brother, John; one granddaughter, Kendra; and two great grandchildren.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and her family will celebrate her life at a later date. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from May 13 to May 21, 2019

