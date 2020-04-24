|
Elgin "Al" Roy Provoast, age 87, of Whittemore, passed away on April 22, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Berverly J. (Alt) Provoast; his protective and loving daughter, Connie (Bill) McAdams of Whittemore and daughter, Gayle (Dave) Woodruff of California; brother, Lowell Provoast and sister, Marion Chatier, all of Bay City; in-laws, LeRoy (Michelle) Alt, Maxine Scott, Larry Alt, Ronnie Alt and Arlene (Alt) Tolly; great grandsons, Tyler and Christian Day; step grandsons, Dustin and Cody McAdams and two step grandchildren, Caiden and Kenzy; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He also leaves behind many drag racing friends that became like family.
Mr. Provoast was preceded in death by his son, Terry; grandsons, Joe and Shaun Day; parents, Garfield and Edith (Seifert) Provoast and parents-in-law, Ralph and Catheryn Alt; and in-laws, Floyde and Evelyn (Alt) Mean, Richard and Ruth (Alt) Love, Merle Chartier, Laura (Chartier) Provoast and Richard Tolley.
Al attended school in Whittemore until the 10th grade when he had to quit school to help on the family farm and also found work elsewhere. He was one of the founders of the Whittemore Race Track. He loved to help the racers way back then, which led him into drag racing, which became his greatest passion.
Al had many goals in his drag racing life, and reached most of them, including he was Division #3 class champion too many times to count; Al won two Stock Eliminator titles at the NHRA Sports Nationals; three-time Stock Eliminator winner of the Popular Hot Rodding Magazine Nationals, plus being runner-up twice; he also won several NHRA National Open events over the years, as well as several NHRA Divisional World/Winston Series points meets Stock Eliminator titles; he has been the NHRA Division 3 overall Stock point champion twice; Al won the prestigious NHRA/TRW All-Stars Championship title; in addition to his NHRA titles, Al has also won an IHRA National event and was runner-up at another; the number of National Class E.T. and MPH records that Al has set over the years literally number in the 100s…too many to list; and in 2001, Mr. Provoast was inducted into the Michigan Motorsports Hall of Fame.
Aside from his racing, Al was a loving husband, wonderful dad and a great PaPa.
He was President of the Lions Club in Otisville, for many years and when he moved back to his hometown of Whittemore, he continued being a loyal Lions Member.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will be announced and held at a later date.
Contributions may be sent to the family or made to the , www.alz.org, Hemophilia Foundation of Michigan, hfmichi.org or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nationalmssociety.org.
