Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ellen R. Smith (nee McClean), a lifelong resident of East Tawas, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Tawas Manor at the age of 86.

Ellen was born March 12, 1933, to Patrick and Ruth McClean in Lansing. She married Leslie R. Smith Sr. Nov. 1, 1950, and together they raised four sons, Leslie Jr. (Evelyn) of Garland, Texas; David (Cynthia) of Tawas City, Terry of East Tawas and Tommy (MaryLou) of Oscoda.

Ellen was a longtime member of Tawas United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir for many years. She was an avid bowler and lifetime member of American Legion Auxiliary No. 211. In addition to raising her sons, she was also a teacher's assistant at Bright Horizons Learning Center and later babysat for local children.

Besides her sons, Ellen is survived by six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, three brothers and three sisters.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Ellen R. Smith (nee McClean), a lifelong resident of East Tawas, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Tawas Manor at the age of 86.Ellen was born March 12, 1933, to Patrick and Ruth McClean in Lansing. She married Leslie R. Smith Sr. Nov. 1, 1950, and together they raised four sons, Leslie Jr. (Evelyn) of Garland, Texas; David (Cynthia) of Tawas City, Terry of East Tawas and Tommy (MaryLou) of Oscoda.Ellen was a longtime member of Tawas United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir for many years. She was an avid bowler and lifetime member of American Legion Auxiliary No. 211. In addition to raising her sons, she was also a teacher's assistant at Bright Horizons Learning Center and later babysat for local children.Besides her sons, Ellen is survived by six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, three brothers and three sisters.Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Iosco County News-Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close