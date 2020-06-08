Elva Maxine Partlo, age 88, of Whittemore, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 7, 2020 with her family at her side.
She was born on Jan. 19, 1932 in Turner to Clark & Frances (Whitney) Hinkley. She married Philip Emerson Partlo on Nov. 27, 1954 at Whittemore Methodist Church
Elva was a member of Whittemore United Methodist Church, OES no. 71 of Tawas and the Jesterettes. Elva worked as an LPN for over 40 years, working at Tolfree Memorial Hospital in West Branch, DHD No. 2 for 23 years and as a volunteer for 10 years for Hospice of Helping Hands. She liked to play cards, play the piano, crochet, quilt and tell and play jokes. She thoroughly enjoyed her family and grandchildren.
Elva is survived by her husband of nearly 66 years, Philip Partlo of Whittemore; sons, Tom Partlo of Georgia and Walter (Connie) Partlo of Lansing; grandchildren, Alex (Dorothy) Partlo of Prescott, Cy (Dominic Culhane) of Prescott and Emerson (Iesha) Partlo of Rush City, Minn.; eight great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; a step-granddaughter; a step-grandson; six step-great grandchildren; and sisters, Marilyn Martin of AuGres and Mary Jane Reinstadler of Midland.
Elva was preceded in death by her parents, Clark and Frances Hinkley; brother, Clark Hinkley Jr.; sister-in-law, June Hinkley; and brothers-in-law, Mike Reinstadler and Gene Martin.
Per her wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20 at noon at Whittemore United Methodist Church with Pastor Gary L. Gillings presiding. A visitation with the family will start at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place at Saints Cemetery in Whittemore.
Memorial contributions may be made to Whittemore United Methodist Church in Elva's name. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 16, 2020.