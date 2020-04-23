|
Elwood Ray Ruckle, age 91, of Whittemore, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 surrounded by his family at home.
Elwood was born Nov. 24, 1928 in Whittemore, to the late Cecil Elwood and Almena Dawn (Horton) Ruckle. He attended and graduated from Whittemore High School. On Feb. 23, 1954 Elwood enlisted in the United States Army, and proudly served until his honorable discharge on Feb. 23, 1956.
Elwood returned to Whittemore to run the family farm and married Eva Marie Graves on Sept. 22, 1956 at Hale First United Methodist Church. Together the couple began raising their children, Ronda, Susan, Carla and Kelby. Elwood enjoyed his farming at Ruckle Farms, retiring in 1991. He was a member of the Whittemore-Prescott School Board, the Iosco County Fair Board, MMPA Local and Cloverland Co-op.
Elwood is survived by his loving wife, Eva; children, Ronda "Ronnie" (John) Heydon, Susan Ruckle and Kelby (Kelly) Ruckle; grandchildren, Alicia (Kelly) Sawielski, Tom (Shae) Heydon, Kaylee Bernard, Stanley (Heather) Matuszak, Madison (Kyle) Dubs, Adaline (Jamie) Balbaugh and Brody Ruckle; great grandchildren, Sophya, Amelya, Jaxson, Grayson and Kaydyn; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Elwood was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Matuszak; two brothers, Gerald and Robert; and two sisters, Lula and Mavis.
According to Elwood's wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 23 to May 5, 2020