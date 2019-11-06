|
Emmett Eugene Murray, age 94, of Oscoda, died peacefully at home with family and his caring aide, Nikki Weed, by his side on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
He was born on Dec. 26, 1924 in Milan to the late Myrl and Flossie Murray. At the age of 17, Emmett enlisted in the United States Army with the permission of his mother, to serve his country during World War II, under the leadership of General George Patton. He was part of the D-Day invasion on Normandy and was awarded the EAME Theater Ribbon with 5 bronze stars, the Good Conduct Medal and the WWII Victory Medal. He was proud to have served his country.
After receiving his honorable discharge in 1945, after Germany surrendered, he returned home to the family farm in Mooreville, where he eventually met and married Olivene Z. Strong. He worked and retired from Peninsular Paper Company in Ypsilanti after 40 years and made their retirement home in Oscoda. He enjoyed his favorite sports team, the Detroit Tigers and the U of M Wolverines.
He was predeceased by Olivene in 2015. He is survived by his six children, Sherrie (Bill) Clark, Eugene (Debbie) Murray, Marty (Pat) Murray, Deborah Denhard, Emmett (Susie) Murray and Mark (Deanna) Murray; sister, Francis (Bruce) Phillips; 16 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Emmett was preceded in death by three sisters, two grandsons and one granddaughter.
Family services were held on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Memorials may be directed to the family and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
