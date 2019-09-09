|
|
Ernest "Ernie" Eugene Reed Jr., age 81, of National City, formerly of Clio, died peacefully under the loving care of his family and hospice on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at his home.
Ernie was born the son of Ernest and Edna (Myers) on May 27, 1938 in Flint. Ernie worked for AC Spark Plug for 30 years before his retirement in 1995. Ernie truly enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting.
He had so many fond memories of his younger years growing up at the family cottage in Sand Lake, and his love for continuing those memories continued throughout his life while he could enjoy this beauty with his family. He was so excited to share his childhood memories and teaching his kids the art of fishing and hunting. Ernie took great pride in his taxidermy work that he enjoyed doing for 10 years.
Ernie is survived by his wife and best friend Laurel (Severn), whom he married on Aug. 22, 1959. Together they shared 60 years of marriage and raised three children all of whom also survive him: Cory Reed, Brad Reed and Nola (Mark) Warren; three grandchildren, Jerod Warren, Seth Reed and Faith Lynne Reed; his sisters Beatrice Cinke, Ila Bellinger and Grace Severn; sister-in-law, Sharon Reed; several nieces, nephews and special friends. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Max Reed.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 9 to Sept. 17, 2019