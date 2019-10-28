|
Ernest Francis Kaiser, 95, of Whittemore, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital with family by his side.
Ernest was born Feb. 27, 1924 in Bay City, to the late Ernest Henry and Anna (Rousse) Kaiser. He married the former Jane Nichols on July 26, 1942 and together raised four children, Merlin, Larry, Kaye and JoAnn. Ernest was a heavy equipment operator for National Gypsum until his retirement. He enjoyed woodworking, auto repair and playing cards.
Ernest is survived by his children, Merlin (Teresa) Kaiser of Whittemore, Kaye (Bob) Leslie of Whittemore and JoAnn (Joe) Noffsinger of Whittemore; 14 grandchildren, Renee (Scott) Bird, Brian Kaiser, Jason (Ashley) Mathe, Lori Hall, Tonia (Ed) Muckenthaler, Tracy (Andy) Hess, Teri (Dave) Stahl, Toni (Norm) Nieman, Tyler Leslie, Kaylon (Abbey) Leslie, Kristie (Bo) Morley, Jillann McGee, Jared Noffsinger and Justin Noffsinger; 27 great grandchildren; 19 great-great grandchildren; special niece, Anna Coates, and nephew, Ernie Nash, who were raised with him by his parents. In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Jane Kaiser; son, Larry Kaiser; and sister, Della Nash.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Buresh Funeral Home, 15 West Maple Ridge Road, Twining. Ernest's family will greet friends and neighbors at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the ceremony. He will be laid to rest with his wife, Jane, in Saints Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, 2019