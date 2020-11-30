1/1
Evelyn Bellows
Evelyn Bellows, age 85, of Hale, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at the Villa at Rose City in Rose City.
Evelyn was born March 23, 1935 in Benton Harbor to the late George and Alice (Hindenlang) Vliet. She married John Bellows on Sept. 1, 1956 and together they raised three children, John, Cheryl and Steven.
Evelyn spent her working years as a housekeeper. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Evelyn is survived by her children, John (Linda) Bellows of Virginia, Cheryl Tabayoyong of West Branch and Steven (Judy) Bellows of Tawas City; grandchildren, Micki, Melissa, Samantha, Tabatha, Selina, Johnathan, Cody and Hope; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Genevieve Simpson and Janet Popejoy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, John on Feb. 5, 1995; and siblings, Ronald, Carol, Larry, Dorothy and James.
Visitation for Evelyn will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, from 2-8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 South Washington Street, Hale. Funeral ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. with interment following in Esmond Evergreen Cemetery in Hale. Online condolences may be offered at www.buresfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buresh Funeral Home Inc
121 S Washington St
Hale, MI 48739
(989) 728-2571
