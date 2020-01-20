|
Ferris E. "Bud" Bigger, age 74, of South Branch, passed away at his home on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
He was born in Lewiston on Oct. 9, 1945 to Ferris and Virginia (Cheney) Bigger. He was in the U.S. Army from 1965-1968 serving in Vietnam. He married Judy Ann Henry on April 6, 1968 in Otisville. They lived in Otisville for 10 years prior to moving to the South Branch area. He retired from General Motors in 1981.
Bud liked to watch NASCAR, hunt, fish, go to Mud Jam, watch westerns on TV and have coffee with friends each morning. He belonged to the Mason Lodge in North Branch and was a firefighter with the Goodar Township Fire Department.
Bud is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Judy of South Branch; daughters, Venus (Ronny Smith) Kumar of Okemos, Cheryl (Byron) Birkenbach of Hale; son, Scott Bigger of Hale; 12 grandchildren, one great grandchild; sisters, Beverly Rodabaugh of Millington, Vicki Hutchison of Otter Lake, Kathy (Bill) Rase of Prescott and Darlene Hutchison of Newberry; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Cora Parks, Dorothy Barber and Noreen Holloway; grandson, Johnathan Hamilton.
Per family wishes cremation has taken place and memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Buresh Funeral Home in Hale. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 28, 2020