Home

POWERED BY

Services
Misiuk Funeral Home
202 South Front Street
Chesaning, MI 48616
(989) 845-3096
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence L. Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence L. Coleman Obituary
Florence L. Coleman of Chesaning, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Union Court of Chesaning. She was 89 years of age.
Florence was born March 4, 1930 in Owosso to the late Daniel and Mattie (Jenkins) Jones. She was united in marriage to Harry Coleman on Dec. 15, 1968. He preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 2007.
Florence resided in Chesaning, Owosso, Tawas City, National City then back to Chesaning since 2006. Along with her husband, she owned and operated Colemans Resort and Dale Motel retiring in 2003. She enjoyed painting, playing cards and hunting.
Surviving are: children, Connie (Mel) Austin of Chesaning and Valeria (Dave) Miller of South Carolina; step children, Sandra (Gene) Lader of Owosso, Harry "Lynn" (Tracey) Coleman of Kansas and Tina (Ronald) Timlick of Florida; 11 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence Gasser in 1995; and two brothers and a sister, Earl Jones, Richard Jones and Edith Bates.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Chesaning with Fr. William Gruden celebrating. Burial to follow in Riverside West Cemetery in Henderson. Visitation will be at Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of mass at 11 a.m. A vigil service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. There will be no visitation on Thursday due to Thanksgiving.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Union Court of Chesaning. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 25 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -