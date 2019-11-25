|
Florence L. Coleman of Chesaning, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Union Court of Chesaning. She was 89 years of age.
Florence was born March 4, 1930 in Owosso to the late Daniel and Mattie (Jenkins) Jones. She was united in marriage to Harry Coleman on Dec. 15, 1968. He preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 2007.
Florence resided in Chesaning, Owosso, Tawas City, National City then back to Chesaning since 2006. Along with her husband, she owned and operated Colemans Resort and Dale Motel retiring in 2003. She enjoyed painting, playing cards and hunting.
Surviving are: children, Connie (Mel) Austin of Chesaning and Valeria (Dave) Miller of South Carolina; step children, Sandra (Gene) Lader of Owosso, Harry "Lynn" (Tracey) Coleman of Kansas and Tina (Ronald) Timlick of Florida; 11 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence Gasser in 1995; and two brothers and a sister, Earl Jones, Richard Jones and Edith Bates.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Chesaning with Fr. William Gruden celebrating. Burial to follow in Riverside West Cemetery in Henderson. Visitation will be at Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of mass at 11 a.m. A vigil service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. There will be no visitation on Thursday due to Thanksgiving.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Union Court of Chesaning. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 25 to Dec. 3, 2019