Buresh Kobs Funeral Home
416 Whittemore St
Tawas , MI 48763
989-362-8191
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Buresh Kobs Funeral Home
416 Whittemore St
Tawas , MI 48763
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Buresh Kobs Funeral Home
416 Whittemore St
Tawas , MI 48763
View Map
Floyd Gaukel Marsh


1920 - 2019
Floyd Gaukel Marsh Obituary
Floyd Gaukel Marsh, age 99, of National City, died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Floyd was born the son of Warren and Elda (Gaukel) Marsh on May 10, 1920 in Butterfield. Floyd proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a machine repairman at Buick for 30 years.
Floyd loved to build and with pride and joy he built his own cabin on Bass Lake. He loved to hunt, fish and snowmobile. Floyd was a proud Mason and a member of Whittemore Lodge No. 471.
Leaving to cherish his memory are his son, Douglas (Terrie) Marsh; granddaughters, Judy (Scott) Thomas and Lynda Marsh; grandson, Andrew Lahde; and great grandchildren, Tori (Zachary) Morgan, Julia Lahde, Dennis Scott and Andrew Scott.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Carley; brothers, Charles and Donald; great grandson, Travis Brandon; and his companion, Marie Harkness.
A celebration of life with military honors will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30 at noon at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City. The family will welcome friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 20 to Dec. 3, 2019
