Frances "Gail" G. Huntley, age 92, of National City, passed away Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020 at Lincoln Haven Nursing Home in Lincoln.
Gail was born June 9, 1927 in Kingston to the late John Henry and Margaret (Winton) Huntley. He enlisted in the United States Army on Sept. 6, 1945 and proudly served until his honorable discharge Nov. 5, 1946.
While in the Army, he met and married the former Doris Elaine Dixon on June 8, 1946 in Virginia and began their family raising one son, Jerry. Gail was employed by General Motors for many years working his way up the ladder to the position of Inspector. He retired in 1977 and he and Doris enjoyed retirement.
Gail was a former member of the Knights of Columbus, the Elks Club, the Eagles, Veterans of Foreign War, a 25-year member of the Grant Township Fire Department, and called bingo at the Sand Lake Community Center for numerous years.
Gail is survived by his son, Jerry (Sue) Huntley of Barton City; grandchildren, Patti (Fred "Chip") Vanocker, Matthew (Leigh) Huntley and Staci (Arthur Kraft) Huntley; great grandchildren, Katelyn, Blake, Carter, Alex and Marissa; great-great grandchildren, Mckenzie, Brooklyn, Mason and Jayce. In addition to his parents, Gail was preceded in death by brothers, Ward and Stewart; sister, Ione.
Visitation for Gail will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Buresh Funeral Home, 416 Whittemore Street, Tawas City. Funeral ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Father Lawrence Boks officiating. Interment will follow in Pioneer Cemetery with military honors. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 28, 2020