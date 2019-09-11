|
|
Freda Pauline Kirby, 91, of Traverse City, and formerly of Oscoda, died Sept. 7, 2019 at the French Manor.
Freda was born on Sept. 23, 1927 in Middlebury Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan. Freda was raised by George and Lula Rondo.
On Sept. 3, 1949 she married George Robert Kirby in Owosso.
Freda was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her family, camping, and fishing. Freda was a Girl Scout leader for 10 years. She was also a very loyal Special Olympics volunteer when her son was involved.
Freda was preceded in death by her beloved husband George (Bob) Kirby; siblings Charles, Lloyd, Eugene, Margaret and Orin; step-daughter Lynne Kirby, step-son Robert Kirby, and step-son-in-law Thomas Klockziem.
Freda is survived by her children Susan (Patrick) Norkowski (Traverse City), Cassandra (John) Phillips (Eagle, Mich), George Kirby (Traverse City), Christopher (Julie) Kirby (Mikado); step daughter Brooke Klockziem (Owosso, and step daughter in law Arlene Kirby (Phoenix, Ariz.); 13 grandchildren Melissa, Jason, Angela, Robert, Bill, Kelly, John, Michelle, Autumn, Teresa, Scott, Tina and Diane, 18 Great Grandchildren, and four Great Great Grandchildren.
Freda will be interred at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso.
Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Michigan Girl Scouts or to the Special Olympics of Michigan.
The family is being served by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 11 to Oct. 9, 2019