Freda Sprague, 98, died in Black River, Michigan, with family on Nov. 19, 2020.

She was born on June 24, 1922, in Topeka, Kansas, and was the middle of three daughters born to Guy and Stella (Black) Blankenship. Freda worked a number of years for the Oscoda school food service and enjoyed being around the students.

She was the mother to seven children: Barbara (Don) Keagy, Bill Dryer, Sandra (Jerry) Covey, Ronnie Sprague, Donald (Donna) Sprague, Debora Shellenbarger (Terry Wolfe), and Randy (Mary) Sprague; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that brought joy to her life.

Freda lived 43 years in Mikado with her husband Bob Sprague. After Bob's death, Freda resided at Tawas Village and for the last 3½ years with her son and daughter-in-law, Don and Donna, in Black River. Freda loved her family, and her hobbies were quilting and baking. True to being raised in Kansas, her favorite season was the "dog days of summer." She will be greatly missed but has left her family with many treasured memories.

Cremation arrangements were made through Gillies Funeral Home, Lincoln.



